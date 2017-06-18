YOUNGSTOWN

John Slanina cried when he and Sam Krempasky connected with each other for the first time in 17 years.

“I could not believe it; I just could not believe it,” an emotional Slanina said. “We both had a tear.”

Slanina and Krempasky met on a three-week bus trip through Europe when Slanina was a 19-year-old Youngstown State University student. He went as a paid tourist on behalf of Youngstown Sister Cities Inc., a 26-year-old organization that laid the groundwork for Youngstown to adopt Spisska Nova Ves, Slovakia, as its Sister City.

Many local Rusyn and Slovak families come from that region.

Krempasky, a first-generation Slovak from Massillon, was equally moved to have reunited with Slanina after nearly two decades. Both men shared and recorded their recollections as part of Tell Your Slavic Story, one of several new attractions of the seventh annual Simply Slavic festival, which was Saturday on East Federal Street, downtown.

