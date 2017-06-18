VIENNA

“Awesome” is how Jacob Liber, 7, described the performance of the Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team Saturday at the 2017 Thunder Over the Valley Air Show at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station.

Jacob attended the show with his brother, Luke, 5, and parents Jeff and Christy Liber of Cortland.

The show, which is free and open to the public, will be repeated today, culminated by the Thunderbirds performance at 3 p.m.

Guests are required to park in designated parking lots, which open at 8 a.m. and close at 2 p.m., and board buses to be transported to YARS, where gates open at 9 a.m. today. The opening ceremony is at 10:55 a.m.

The 2017 Thunder Over the Valley show was designated by the Air Force Reserve Command as its signature event to celebrate the Air Force’s 70th birthday. YARS is home to the 910th Air Lift Wing and a Marine Corps contingent.

The Libers were among an estimated 11,000 people who came to the show Saturday.

Read more about the event in Sunday's Vindicator and check out our photo gallery on Vindy.com.