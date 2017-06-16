YOUNGSTOWN — Zac Brown Band will perform a major concert at Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Stadium on Aug. 24.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 24 at ticketmaster.com and the SouthWoods Health Box Office at the Covelli Centre. Tickets are $45.50, $55.50, $65.50, $81.50 and $95.50.

The inaugural “Y Live: The Youngstown Musical Event” is being co-promoted by JAC Live and Muransky Companies with Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC, DeBartolo Corp., Eastwood Mall and Huntington Bank sponsoring it.

Stambaugh can hold 21,000 people for a concert, said Eric Ryan, JAC’s chief executive officer.

“Y Live is the culmination of a lot of hard work and the celebration of our great community and university,” said Eric Ryan, JAC’s chief executive officer. “Youngstown is quite literally alive with opportunity and progress right now. It is in that spirit that the concept of a live music event was born. It is our hope that Y Live grows to a multi-day, must-see music festival for people across the country.”

“Zac Brown Band is playing some of the most sought-after stages in the country, including Wrigley Field” two days after the Youngstown show, said Ed Muransky, Muransky Companies CEO. “To add a stop in Youngstown at Stambaugh Stadium really speaks to the gravity of the event. What started as a pipe dream a few years ago is actually exceeding our expectations.”

JAC Live and a Muransky subsidiary company teamed to bring Lionel Richie last year and Rod Stewart in 2015 to the Covelli Centre, which JAC’s parent company manages, drawing 6,000 people to each show.

The two also are promoting a July 15 concert by Pitbull at Covelli. Limited tickets for that show are still available, Ryan said.