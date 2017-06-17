YOUNGSTOWN

Promoters of the announced Zac Brown Band concert Aug. 24 at Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Stadium expect the show to be the first of an annual major music series at the outdoor venue.

“We want it to be an annual event so we need the community to support it,” said Eric Ryan, chief executive officer of JAC Live, which is co-promoting the Brown concert with the Muransky Companies. “It is our hope that [it] grows to a multi-day, must-see music festival.”

The inaugural Y Live: The Youngstown Music Event is sponsored by Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC, DeBartolo Corp., Eastwood Mall and Huntington Bank.

Tickets for the Zac Brown Band show will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 24 at ticketmaster.com and the SouthWoods Health Box Office at the Covelli Centre. Tickets are $45.50, $55.50, $65.50, $81.50 and $95.50. YSU students will be able to purchase discounted tickets with information about that released next week.

Stambaugh will have 21,000 tickets for sale, including 5,000 on the field, Ryan said.

Read more about the event in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.