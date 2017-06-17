YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Department of Education reports Youngstown City Schools had a 7 percent increase in third-grade reading results.

“The scores on the state assessment in third-grade reading jumped from 27 percent to 34 percent in overall proficiency,” according to a district news release.

“It shows that what we’ve been doing is working,” said district CEO Krish Mohip. “This demonstrates what our children can accomplish when supported with quality, targeted instruction led by skilled and committed teachers and principals and informed by data.”

Brenda Kimble, board of education president, said she is wary of the report’s preliminary results.

“Everything I’ve come across has shown our district’s grades are totally down from even last year,” she said.

Read more about the situation in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.