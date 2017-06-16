JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Witmer’s Inc. in Salem restructures with a construction focus


Published: Fri, June 16, 2017 @ 4:48 p.m.

SALEM — After 80 years of providing equipment and service to the region’s agricultural market, Witmer’s Inc. announced today it has sold the agriculture side of its business to focus on construction.

Later this month, Witmer’s will close a deal with Ohio Ag Equipment, a division of Ohio CAT, for the Broadview Heights-based company to acquire the assets of Witmer’s Agricultural Equipment Division.

Ohio Ag Equipment will lease space and continue to operate from the current location at 39821 state Route 14. Witmer’s Construction will also continue to operate from defined space at the current location.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes