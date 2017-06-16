SALEM — After 80 years of providing equipment and service to the region’s agricultural market, Witmer’s Inc. announced today it has sold the agriculture side of its business to focus on construction.

Later this month, Witmer’s will close a deal with Ohio Ag Equipment, a division of Ohio CAT, for the Broadview Heights-based company to acquire the assets of Witmer’s Agricultural Equipment Division.

Ohio Ag Equipment will lease space and continue to operate from the current location at 39821 state Route 14. Witmer’s Construction will also continue to operate from defined space at the current location.