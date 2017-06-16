WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is being investigated for firing FBI Director James Comey by the man who told him to do it.

In his latest tweet, the president seemed to confirm he is under investigation for possible obstruction of justice. It wasn’t clear whether he was basing his tweet on direct knowledge or on media reports.

The president wrote, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.”

Trump may be referring to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who in a memo to Trump raised concerns over Comey’s performance. But Robert Mueller has been appointed special counsel to investigate Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

There has been no indication that Mueller told Trump to fire Comey.

Meanwhile, the top lawyer for the Trump transition team has ordered the organization’s staff to preserve all records and other materials related to the widening investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian representatives.

The move ordered Thursday by the transition’s general counsel cast a wide net on documents tied to the Russia investigation as well as inquiries into the activities of Trump associates. Those associates include former national security adviser Michael Flynn, campaign chairman Paul Manafort, foreign policy aide Carter Page and outside adviser Roger Stone.

The move was confirmed by a transition official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss post-election decisions.

The order came the same day that Vice President Mike Pence hired an outside lawyer to represent his legal interests.