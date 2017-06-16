WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said today wounded GOP Congressman Steve Scalise "took a bullet for all of us" when he was shot Wednesday morning at a congressional Republican baseball practice.

The president's meaning was unclear as he made the comments at an event on Cuba policy in Miami. But Trump went on to say that "Because of him and the tremendous pain and suffering he's now enduring – and he's having a hard time, far worse than anybody thought – our country will perhaps become closer, more unified, so important.

"So we all owe Steve a big, big thank you," Trump added.

Trump made his comments as Scalise remained in critical condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center after multiple surgeries.

Earlier today, House Speaker Paul Ryan paid a visit to his injured colleague, who faces the prospect of a lengthy hospitalization after getting shot in the hip at a baseball practice by a deranged man with grudges against Trump and the GOP.

Aides to Ryan, R-Wis., confirmed the speaker had visited Scalise at the hospital but declined to provide details of the encounter.

It came the morning after Scalise was honored at the charity baseball game where he was supposed to play second base for the House Republican team. The Democratic side won in a blowout, but the game was played in Scalise's honor with lawmakers of both parties dressed in purple in recognition of Scalise's Louisiana State University affiliation.