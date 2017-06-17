YOUNGSTOWN

Steven Mango was sentenced to 180 days in jail in April in Columbiana County Municipal Court on a theft charge but was released weeks later to take part in a recovery program.

He was also to be sentenced Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a felony theft charge. Court records do not indicate if he showed up.

But Thursday, Austintown police say Mango punched an employee at a Mahoning Avenue store and took $50. About two hours later he was dead after leading police on a chase that went the wrong way on Interstate 680 and he was killed after ramming head on into a tractor-trailer.

Mango, 47, of Hanoverton, served 13 years in prison after a similar chase in 2001.

His record appears to be clean until 2016, when he picked up the theft charge in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman, and the case was then sent to a grand jury and Mango was indicted. He pleaded guilty to the charge in May. In the plea agreement, prosecutors said they would stand silent at sentencing.

Columbiana County Municipal Court records show Mango has cases dating back to 1990.

