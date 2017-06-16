STONEBORO, PA. — A project designed to give motorists a smoother ride on state Route 845 in Stoneboro and in Lake and Sandy Lake townships in Mercer County is expected to begin next week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

The project will improve about three miles of Route 845 (Stoneboro Lateral Road/Linden Road/Linden Street/Walnut Street) from U.S. Route 62 in Sandy Lake Township to state Route 358 (Sandy Lake-Greenville Road) in Lake Township.

The work, scheduled for completion by early September, will include milling, paving, updating drainage, road shoulders, guide rail installation, curb ramps, chain-link fencing, and pavement markings.

No detours are expected, but motorists may encounter lane restrictions controlled by flaggers.

Sharon Paving and Construction Inc., of Sharpsville, Pa., was awarded the $1,067,779 contract, which is to be paid for entirely with state funds.

This project is made possible by Act 89, Pennsylvania’s transportation funding plan.