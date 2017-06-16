JOBS
Poland Relay for Life steps off at 6 p.m. tonight


Published: Fri, June 16, 2017 @ 2:05 p.m.

POLAND — The Poland Relay for Life begins at 6 p.m. tonight.

The event will take place at the high-school stadium, located at 3199 Dobbins Road.

The web page for Poland’s chapter of the national event that raises money for the American Cancer Society indicates that Poland teams have so far raised $22,212.

The event begins with a survivors lap around the track. Other event highlights include a caregivers lap, survivors dinner, luminaria ceremony, and a closing ceremony at 1 p.m. Saturday.

For information, visit Poland’s page on acsevents.org.

