ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police hope a boat’s GPS device will help them locate a woman believed to be dead in Lake Erie.

Forty-eight-year-old Christopher Leclair, of Albion, remains in the Erie County jail on a homicide charge in the death of 51-year-old Karen Leclair.

Police tell the Erie Times-News that Leclair told them she accidentally fell overboard off his commercial fishing boat Sunday afternoon. Police arrested him Tuesday because they say surveillance video from the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority showed Christopher Leclair got on the boat alone Sunday. But video from the dock Saturday showed the couple leaving together on the boat and Christopher Leclair returning alone about four hours later.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Christopher Leclair, who police say isn’t cooperating in efforts to find the body.

He faces a preliminary hearing June 26.