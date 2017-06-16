YOUNGSTOWN

The city received only one proposal below its estimate for improvement work to two of downtown’s busiest streets.

The city opened three proposals Friday for work to Federal Street between Phelps and Walnut streets and to Market Street from Front to Commerce streets.

Butch & McCree Paving Inc. of Hillsville, Pa., submitted the apparent lowest amount of $403,651. The city’s estimate for the project was $405,759.

