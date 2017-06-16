JOBS
Only one bid below estimate for Federal, Market street upgrades


Published: Fri, June 16, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The city received only one proposal below its estimate for improvement work to two of downtown’s busiest streets.

The city opened three proposals Friday for work to Federal Street between Phelps and Walnut streets and to Market Street from Front to Commerce streets.

Butch & McCree Paving Inc. of Hillsville, Pa., submitted the apparent lowest amount of $403,651. The city’s estimate for the project was $405,759.

Read more about the project in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

