LOWELLVILLE

Dennis Hynes will start work Aug. 1 as the new K-12 principal for Lowellville Local Schools.

The Lowellville Board of Education approved a three-year contract for Hynes during a special meeting this week.

Hynes will earn $93,000 annually. He replaces Christine Sawicki who has accepted a job as a deputy chief of transformation for Youngstown City Schools.

Hynes, a 1988 Lowellville High School graduate, is leaving a job as Struthers Elementary School principal.