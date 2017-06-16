JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Items stolen from auto parked at Boardman YMCA


Published: Fri, June 16, 2017 @ 11:03 a.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating a theft from auto reported at the Davis Family YMCA parking lot Thursday.

According to a police report, a woman said her vehicle was broken into while it was parked at the McClurg Road site. She told police she received notifications from her bank and credit-card company regarding suspicious charges.

When she went out to her vehicle, where she had left her purse, she discovered the driver's door had been damaged and her cards and $100 in cash were missing from her purse. The purse and electronic devices were left in the car.

Someone reportedly used the victim's bank card to make a $3,531 purchase at Target, then used a credit card to make a $2,030 purchase after the bank card was denied. Then, someone reportedly used the credit card to make a $2,873 purchase at Best Buy.

A Target employee told police there is video surveillance of a possible suspect. A woman was caught on camera using the cards to purchase two iPads, five $400 Visa gift cards, then later buying five more Visa gift cards.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes