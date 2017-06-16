BOARDMAN — Township police are investigating a theft from auto reported at the Davis Family YMCA parking lot Thursday.

According to a police report, a woman said her vehicle was broken into while it was parked at the McClurg Road site. She told police she received notifications from her bank and credit-card company regarding suspicious charges.

When she went out to her vehicle, where she had left her purse, she discovered the driver's door had been damaged and her cards and $100 in cash were missing from her purse. The purse and electronic devices were left in the car.

Someone reportedly used the victim's bank card to make a $3,531 purchase at Target, then used a credit card to make a $2,030 purchase after the bank card was denied. Then, someone reportedly used the credit card to make a $2,873 purchase at Best Buy.

A Target employee told police there is video surveillance of a possible suspect. A woman was caught on camera using the cards to purchase two iPads, five $400 Visa gift cards, then later buying five more Visa gift cards.