YOUNGSTOWN — Housing sales across the Mahoning Valley were up in May.

Closed sales were up by 0.4 percent year over year in Mahoning County to 250 from 249, the Youngstown/Columbiana County Association of Realtors.

In Columbiana County, closed housing sales were up 18.7 percent to 89 from 75 reported in May 2016.

Trumbull County also saw an increase in closed sales year over year in May. Total closed sales in May 2017 were up 14.6 percent to 227 from 198 reported in May 2016, according to the Warren Area Board of Realtors.