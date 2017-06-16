CANFIELD

What began as an informal golf outing among classmates has turned into an annual event that has raised more than $100,000 for the Canfield School District over five years.

The event started about 30 years ago when Canfield graduate John Tillery moved to Virginia. He and his high-school friends would get together and play golf when he came into town for the Fourth of July each year, in what they eventually dubbed the “Till Open.”

“That meant Till was in town, and we would book tee times all over,” said Till Open board member Richard Duffett.

In 2012, they decided to make the informal events, which often involved more than 20 people, into an annual golf outing to raise funds for the Canfield schools.

In its first year, the group raised $8,000. That has grown to a total of $113,000 for more than 20 different extracurricular programs over five years.

This year’s outing is scheduled for July 1 at Mill Creek Golf Course, with a start time of 9 a.m. following an 8 a.m. memorial ceremony.

This year’s “Till Open” will honor Grant Galvin, Thomas James, Victor Mohl, Mark Seiser and Helen Tillery.

