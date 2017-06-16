JOBS
Drivers beware: 2 OVI checkpoints in Youngstown tonight


Published: Fri, June 16, 2017 @ 9:29 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley OVI Task Force and Ohio State Highway Patrol will have two OVI checkpoints tonight in the city.

The first will be from 10 p.m. to midnight on Glenwood Avenue at Playhouse Lane.

The second will be from 1 to 3 a.m. Saturday on Market Street at at Hilton Avenue.

Officers from participating agencies of the task force will also conduct saturation patrols in various parts of Mahoning County throughout the weekend.

OVI checkpoints, funded by federal grants, are conducted to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

