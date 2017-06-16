YOUNGSTOWN — Preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Education shows an overall 7 percent increase in third-grade reading results – a 10 percent reduction of the achievement gap and a 26 percent increase on the scaled score.

“It shows that what we’ve been doing is working,” said Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip. "This demonstrates what our children can accomplish when supported with quality, targeted instruction led by skilled and committed teachers and principals and informed by data.”

