JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Data shows increase in city schools third-grade reading scores


Published: Fri, June 16, 2017 @ 10:44 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Education shows an overall 7 percent increase in third-grade reading results – a 10 percent reduction of the achievement gap and a 26 percent increase on the scaled score.

“It shows that what we’ve been doing is working,” said Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip. "This demonstrates what our children can accomplish when supported with quality, targeted instruction led by skilled and committed teachers and principals and informed by data.”

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes