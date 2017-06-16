NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby thanked his fans and supporters today as a jury deliberated sexual-assault charges that could send him to prison for the rest of his life, sending a tweet shortly after the panel asked to review his devastating testimony about giving drugs to women he wanted to have sex with.

It was the first Twitter message from Cosby in more than a week and came as jurors spent a fifth day in talks, trying to break an impasse that has raised the possibility of a mistrial for the 79-year-old TV star.

The panel returned to the courtroom to listen to what Cosby had to say about his use of the now-banned party drug quaaludes.

Cosby testified in a 2006 deposition that he got seven prescriptions for the powerful sedative in the 1970s for the purpose of giving them to women before sex.

The testimony is relevant because Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.

He has said he gave Benadryl to Constand, 44, before what he insisted was a consensual sexual encounter. Prosecutors have suggested he might have given her quaaludes.

Cosby, who gave the deposition as part of Constand's civil lawsuit against him, said in 2006 he never took quaaludes himself, preferring to keep it on hand for social situations.

"When you got the quaaludes, was it in your mind that you were going to use these quaaludes for young women that you wanted to have sex with?" Cosby was asked.

"Yes," he answered.

But he said he no longer had the quaaludes – a highly popular party drug in the 1970s that was banned in the U.S. in 1982 – when he met Constand in 2002 at Temple University.