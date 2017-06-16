NORRISTOWN, PA. (AP) — Bill Cosby's lawyer objected in court toay to the jury panel's repeated requests to review testimony, saying it suggested some jurors were trying to coerce other jurors in an attempt to bring an end to the deadlock.

"They were here!" said Brian McMonagle, exasperated.

Judge Steven O'Neill said he saw no evidence of coercion or trouble in the deliberating room after the jurors reported their deadlock on Thursday after 30 hours of deliberations and he instructed them to keep trying for a verdict.

"There's a misperception that there's a time limit," said Judge O'Neill, adding he'd let the jurors work as long as they wanted.

Today, the panel listened again to what Cosby had to say about his use of the now-banned party drug quaaludes.

Cosby testified in a 2006 deposition he got seven prescriptions for the powerful sedative in the 1970s for the purpose of giving them to women before sex.

The testimony is relevant because Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004.