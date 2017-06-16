NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP)

Jurors in Bill Cosby’s suburban Philadelphia sexual assault trial are wrapping up for the night, still at an impasse after more than 50 hours of deliberations.

They will return Saturday morning for the sixth day of deliberations.

Cosby’s defense team has been asking for a mistrial, arguing jurors have talked about the charges long enough.

Judge Steven O’Neill says he’s compelled by law to allow deliberations to go on for as long as the jury wants. He told the jurors to keep trying for a verdict after they said Thursday they were deadlocked.

The judge praised the jurors again before letting them return to their hotel Friday night. He says he sees “nothing but hard work, dedication, fidelity” to their oath. He adds “tonight, just rest.”

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. He says it was consensual.