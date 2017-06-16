Staff report

BAZETTA

Rescuers pulled the body of a young man wearing swimming trunks from the waters of Mosquito Lake near the marina at 4 p.m. today.

Though an Ohio Department of Natural Resources police officer said the body has not yet been identified, it’s likely to be that of Travis Shaffer, 16, of Fowler Township, whose car was parked at the shore near where the body was found.

Meanwhile, the Trumbull County Coroner’s office said today it is going to use dental records to try to identify the body of a male found in a rural area of Bristol Township Thursday morning.

An autopsy will be done over the weekend, a spokesman said.

Warren police say the body may be that of Brandon H. Sample, 22, of Garfield Street, who has been missing since Monday.

Also, the coroner’s office will conduct an autopsy on Saturday on the body of Donald Hummer, 60, of Youngstown Road in Niles. A citizen found his body at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday near the AT&T store on Youngstown Road, across from the Eastwood Mall.

An autopsy on the body of Neveah Jones, 15 months old, of Homewood Avenue Southeast will also be conducted Saturday, the coroner’s office said.

