YOUNGSTOWN — AVI of Akron announces a voluntary recall of approximately 206 Chunk-Shaped Chicken Patty meals delivered to Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The Chunk-Shaped Chicken Patties, received from Tyson Foods Inc., could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The products subject to recall include:

-Cook and Serve Whole Grain Chunk-Shaped Chicken Patties with California Blend and Peas

-Cook and Serve Whole Grain Chunk-Shaped Chicken Patties with Mixed Vegetables and Tater Gems.

The problem was discovered June 13 when AVI was notified by Tyson. These breaded-chicken products are being recalled by Tyson as the bread crumbs used to coat the chicken may have contained milk, which was not disclosed on the labeling.