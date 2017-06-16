JOBS
AVI posts recall


Published: Fri, June 16, 2017 @ 5:04 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — AVI of Akron announces a voluntary recall of approximately 206 Chunk-Shaped Chicken Patty meals delivered to Easter Seals of Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The Chunk-Shaped Chicken Patties, received from Tyson Foods Inc., could contain milk, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The products subject to recall include:

-Cook and Serve Whole Grain Chunk-Shaped Chicken Patties with California Blend and Peas

-Cook and Serve Whole Grain Chunk-Shaped Chicken Patties with Mixed Vegetables and Tater Gems.

The problem was discovered June 13 when AVI was notified by Tyson. These breaded-chicken products are being recalled by Tyson as the bread crumbs used to coat the chicken may have contained milk, which was not disclosed on the labeling.

