DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan man who talked trash with Steve Harvey over the Cleveland Cavaliers' losing in the NBA finals says the comedian went too far when he made fun of Flint's lead-tainted drinking water during an exchange on his radio show.

The city's mayor and a civil-rights group feel the same way and are demanding an apology from the host of the syndicated "The Steve Harvey Morning Show."

Dee Smith, 68, said he called the show Wednesday to discuss Monday night's loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA finals. Harvey is a Cleveland native and Cavaliers fan.

"I said the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't deserve to win and LeBron James was overrated," Smith told The Associated Press today.

"He started saying: 'Where you from? Flint?" Smith said. "He said, 'Enjoy your brown cup of water,' and then he cut me off."

"Everybody has issues with the water ... relatives, family friends, people dear to me," Smith added.

Lead leached into homes in 2014 after Flint began tapping the Flint River and didn't properly treat the water to prevent corrosion of pipes. Elevated lead levels were found in some children. Residents were forced to drink and bathe with bottled or filtered water.

Michigan's attorney general this week charged five officials with involuntary manslaughter, including the state health director, saying they failed to notify the public about a Legionnaires' disease outbreak that killed 12 people and is believed to be linked to the tainted water.