$5 million bond for man accused of gunning down woman in the street


Published: Fri, June 16, 2017 @ 1:38 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set at $5 million today for a man accused of gunning a woman down Thursday while she was on her way to work..

Dale Williams, 59, of Mercer Avenue, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Robert Milich on a charge of aggravated murder in the death of Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart, 46, of Boardman.

Pledger-Stewart was killed after police say Williams rammed her car on Market Street and pushed it into a building, then he shot her several times before surrendering to a police officer.

Boardman police said the night before the victim made a report where Williams had threatened to "get her in the streets." Prosecutors said he admitted to waiting in a nearby parking lot for 48 minutes before he saw her car.

