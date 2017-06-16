YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set at $5 million today for a man accused of gunning a woman down Thursday while she was on her way to work..

Dale Williams, 59, of Mercer Avenue, was arraigned in municipal court before Judge Robert Milich on a charge of aggravated murder in the death of Elizabeth Pledger-Stewart, 46, of Boardman.

Pledger-Stewart was killed after police say Williams rammed her car on Market Street and pushed it into a building, then he shot her several times before surrendering to a police officer.

Boardman police said the night before the victim made a report where Williams had threatened to "get her in the streets." Prosecutors said he admitted to waiting in a nearby parking lot for 48 minutes before he saw her car.