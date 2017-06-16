JOBS
2 arraigned today in Struthers Muni Court on child-endangering charges


Published: Fri, June 16, 2017 @ 1:32 p.m.

STRUTHERS — Two people were arraigned today in Struthers Municipal Court on accusations by police of child neglect.

Struthers residents Melissa Stroup, 25, and Logan Eckenrode, 22, face charges of child endangering.

Police responded Monday to the area of West Como Street after a 4-year-old boy had reportedly escaped out the window of a home on West Wilson Street where Stroup and Eckenrode were living.

There were dirty diapers strewn across the child’s room and cat feces throughout the home, according to a police report. Police said the child had been wandering outside in 90-degree heat while wearing a soiled diaper.

Stroup and Eckenrode could not be reached for comment this afternoon. Their next court appearances are set for Aug. 7.

