YOUNGSTOWN

Youngstown STEM summer camps are celebrating their fifth year of being up and running with free 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. programs for students from any area, including Camp Invention and Techie Camp.

Sharon Ragan, Youngstown City Schools STEM – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – teacher, said as a mother of two sons who are in the Youngstown State University Engineering program, she is a strong advocate for teaching STEM skills.

“The program engages kids to use problem-solving skills,” she said simply. “Truthfully, I think STEM is helping keep some of our kids in school.”

Zyquese Brown, Camp Invention fifth-grade student, agreed.

“I feel like STEM Camp can help you figure out what you want to do for college,” he said. “It’s also fun just to get to invent and create stuff. We get to use our hands.”

Camp Invention elementary school students are first steps to enter into the world of STEM. They get to learn and create using first their minds and then their hands.

