JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Youngstown police find drugs in car after traffic stop


Published: Thu, June 15, 2017 @ 11:00 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police found 191 painkillers of various kinds, suspected powdered cocaine and suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Reports said officers pulled over a car about 4:55 p.m. driven by Tedarro Williams, 30, of West Princeton Avenue, for running a stop sign. Police said Williams appeared nervous and was reaching for a computer case in the back seat.

Williams admitted having a marijuana cigar, and when police checked the case they found the other drugs. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on drug charges.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes