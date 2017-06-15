YOUNGSTOWN — Police found 191 painkillers of various kinds, suspected powdered cocaine and suspected marijuana during a traffic stop Wednesday.

Reports said officers pulled over a car about 4:55 p.m. driven by Tedarro Williams, 30, of West Princeton Avenue, for running a stop sign. Police said Williams appeared nervous and was reaching for a computer case in the back seat.

Williams admitted having a marijuana cigar, and when police checked the case they found the other drugs. He was booked into the Mahoning County jail on drug charges.