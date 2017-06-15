WARREN — Latasha M. Scott, 42, of Parkman Road was arraigned today in Warren Municipal Court on felonious assault, accused of stabbing her boyfriend, 30, of Niles.

A judge entered a not-guilty plea for her and bond was set at $10,000.

Police were called to Trumbull Memorial Hospital at 3:47 a.m. today for a man, of Woodland Avenue in Niles, who had a deep stab wound in the front of his shoulder.

The victim said Scott stabbed him at her home. He called his mother, who drove him to the hospital, he said.

Scott told police she was hanging out with the victim, her three daughters and another man, but the victim got upset.

She said she was sitting with her legs uncrossed so he pulled her into the bedroom and assaulted her. She said she grabbed a knife that was on the floor and stabbed him.