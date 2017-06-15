YOUNGSTOWN — The victim of a homicide at 8 a.m. today on Market Street made a report with Boardman police Wednesday evening saying the man arrested for her death threatened to “get her on the streets.”

Dale Williams, 59, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of aggravated murder for the death of Elizabeth Stewart, 46, of Boardman. Stewart was shot and killed after police said Williams rammed her car on Market Street between West Hylda and East Indianola avenues, then shot her several times when she got out before surrendering to a police officer who confronted him.

Boardman reports said Stewart reported to police that Williams came to her home about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday and was upset when she refused to get in his van. When she went back inside her home, he sent her several threatening messages, reports said.

Williams is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.