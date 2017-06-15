WARREN — Police say the 15-month-old girl who was taken from her backyard swimming pool not breathing Wednesday night at her home on Homewood Avenue Southeast has died.

Sgt. Joe Kister of the Warren Police Department said the department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death, but it does not appear at this time to be a criminal matter.

Police and ambulance personnel were called to her house in the 200 block of Homewood near East Market Street at 6:37 p.m. after her mother reported the child was not breathing.

The girl was taken to nearby Trumbull Memorial Hospital by ambulance.

The home has a pool about 3 feet deep in the back yard.

Officers collected a sample of the pool’s water and handled the address as a crime scene.

Trumbull County Children Services also was contacted to respond to the scene, according to police radio calls.