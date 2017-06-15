YOUNGSTOWN — A chase beginning in Youngstown ended with the pursued pickup colliding head-on with a truck as it was going north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 680.

Police now report the suspect they were chasing died in the collision. Vindicator reporters at the scene report the entire front end of his vehicle is caved in. All that remains of the vehicle is a crumpled heap.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Boardman and Youngstown police are on the scene and coordinating traffic.

Several dozen police and emergency vehicles are on 680, on both the north and south sides of the highway, near the Market Street and South Avenue exits.

Northbound 680 lanes have reopened. The southbound lanes remain closed at Market Street. Cars are being diverted to the Himrod Expressway exit.

Police at the scene tell The Vindicator the person who was being chased was a suspect in a robbery earlier today at an Austintown dollar store.

This is a breaking news story. Check Vindy.com for updates.