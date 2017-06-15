AUSTINTOWN — A man reportedly fired a gun at a woman who was following him in his truck, but thought she was following a friend.

An officer pulled a woman over early Thursday morning after he heard a gunshot and saw her run a red light at Norquest Boulevard and Canfield-Niles Road.

The woman, who was crying, told officers she thought she was following her friend’s truck down Mahoning Avenue and was confused when he got onto state Route 11. She followed until he pulled off the road in a residential area and yelled at her. He reportedly told the woman he was going to get his shotgun and shoot her.

The woman fled but noticed the truck following her.

At the intersection of Canfield-Niles Road and Norquest Boulevard, she shouted out the window that she was lost and thought she was following a friend. The man reportedly yelled profanities at her and fired his gun.

The woman told police the suspect was a white male driving a gray truck.

Police searched the woman’s car and determined she had no weapons. Her car was not damaged by the gunfire.

Officers were unable to locate the suspect.