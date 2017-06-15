JOBS
Search underway for missing Fowler teen at Mosquito Lake State Park


Published: Thu, June 15, 2017 @ 12:07 p.m.

BAZETTA — Officials from the Bazetta Township fire and police departments and other agencies are putting boats in the water containing scent dogs near the marina at Mosquito Lake State Park in search of a missing teen.

The teen's car was parked near the water's edge in a parking space, and flip flops were found in the water.

Because the youth's "trail" ended at the water, that's where officials are searching, said Capt. Dave Walter of the Bazetta Fire Department.

The boy, 16, of Fowler, was reported missing at 7:51 a.m. today. His family said he was last seen about 1 a.m. leaving in a car wearing shorts and flip flops. He didn't have a wallet or cellphone.

The car he was driving was found at 9:40 a.m., and officials began their search about 11. Boats first entered the water about 11:45 a.m., Walter said.

