MADISON, Ga. (AP) — The FBI is expanding the search for two inmates sought in the killing of their guards on a prison bus in Georgia, and a sheriff said today the fugitives could be halfway across the country by now.

A reward for information leading to the arrest of Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose rose to $130,000 after contributions from more law enforcement agencies, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said.

"We need the eyes and ears really of anybody in this country to be on the lookout," Sills said.

"It's not just because of the crime, it's because the public is in grave danger," he added. "These are dangerous, seriously dangerous, vicious hoodlums that need to be apprehended."

Authorities said the last sign of the two fugitives remains the theft of a 2008 white Ford F-250 pickup truck with the Georgia tag BCX-5372 from a rock quarry. Sills said it was stolen between 11 p.m. and midnight Tuesday, about 12 hours after they ransacked a house 9 miles away to gather food and change from their prison uniforms.

Sills said the Honda Civic they carjacked at the killing scene was hidden in some woods, and they walked to the quarry from there.

"They're doing like most escapees do. They're stealing cars. We know they did a burglary. We know they took food there. We know of no great amount of money, but there may have been some money there the victim didn't know about," the sheriff said.