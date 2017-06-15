COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio lawmaker is proposing legislation that could help one of the nation’s largest online charter schools delay repaying $60 million it was found to owe the state.

The proposal introduced by Republican Rep. Bill Seitz, of Cincinnati, would apply to certain judgments in favor of the Department of Education and halt enforcement while they’re under appeal if the other party posts bond.

It comes amid a pending, multipronged legal fight by the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, stemming from how attendance was counted to determine funding.

The school of 15,000 students contends officials unfairly changed that process. State officials say ECOT didn’t provide documentation to justify about $60 million.

The State Board of Education voted this week to reclaim the money. It’s expected to discuss the schedule for that later.