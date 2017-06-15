STRUTHERS — The Crimes Against Children Unit of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is investigating a former Struthers school resource officer for alleged inappropriate relationships.
Jill Del Greco, attorney general office spokeswoman, said Struthers Safety-Service Director Ed Wildes contacted the office several weeks ago about allegations.
The office is not releasing the name of the officer because no charges have been filed, Del Greco said.
