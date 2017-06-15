STRUTHERS
The Crimes Against Children Unit of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is investigating a former Struthers school resource officer for alleged inappropriate relationships.
Ohio Attorney General’s Office spokeswoman Jill Del Greco said Struthers Safety-Service Director Ed Wildes contacted the office “several weeks ago” about allegations.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is not releasing the name of the officer because no charges have been filed.
