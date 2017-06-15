YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 18 people including Tyjuan Julious, 23, Rush Boulevard, on having weapons while under disability and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

On May. 9, reports say police said they found a loaded 9mm handgun after pulling a car over for a having no front license plate.

Julious was arrested about 4:05 p.m. at East Midlothian Boulevard and South Avenue on the South Side. The gun was found in the glove compartment.

The grand jury also indicted Jessica Davis, 33, South Davis Street, Girard, on possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs.

On May. 10, reports say officers serving a warrant at a 717 Clyde St. home on the North Side, found Davis in the back yard. Reports said she threw some plastic bags on the ground before she was arrested. Reports said police found suspected heroin, fentanyl and suspected cocaine in the bags. Davis was arrested on drug charges.

The grand jury also indicted Ronald Washington, 60, Salt Springs Road, on two counts of felonious assault.