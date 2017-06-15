JOBS
Mahoning commissioners approve contract to replace county jail lighting


Published: Thu, June 15, 2017 @ 11:13 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning County commissioners have entered into a $566,607 agreement with Gardiner Service Co. of Solon to replace the lighting system at the county jail.

The purchase is being made through the U.S. Communities Cooperative Purchasing Program.

The jail, located at 110 Fifth Ave., opened in 1996.

The commissioners also awarded this morning a $194,849 contract for a federally funded lighting and sidewalk project in Coitsville Township to Daniel A. Terreri & Sons Inc. of North Jackson.

The commissioners’ next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Milton Township Fire Hall, 15992 Milton Ave., Lake Milton.

