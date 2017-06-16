Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

A Liberty woman was arrested in a prostitution sting operation on Wednesday.

Officers responded to an ad on an online classified site that read, “We can have fun. I can meet your needs. ... No games or drama with me.”

They arranged a meeting in the 100 block of Kimberly Avenue.

Officers were met by Krista Capezzuto, 37, of Liberty, who was arrested.

Capezzuto told officers she engaged in prostitution to support an addiction to heroin.

