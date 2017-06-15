AUSTINTOWN — A Liberty woman was arrested in a prostitution sting operation on Wednesday.

Officers responded to an ad on an online classified site that read, “We can have fun. I can meet your needs. ... No games or drama with me.”

The person who responded told officers she charged between $40 and $80, and that they didn’t need protection because she was clean and drug free. They arranged a meeting in the 100 block of Kimberly Avenue.

Officers were met by Krista Capezzuto, 37, of Liberty, who was placed under arrest.

Capezzuto told officers she engaged in prostitution to support an addiction to heroin. They found 740 ads posted using her poster ID within the last year. She also told officers she was recently arrested in Trumbull County.

Capezzuto is charged with soliciting sex and possession of criminal tools.