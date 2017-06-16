YOUNGSTOWN

Market Street has long been known as one of the city’s main hot spots. It lived up to its reputation today in terms of crime.

Police responded to a homicide at 8 a.m. in the Uptown area. After that, a robbery suspect who led city police on a chase to the Pennsylvania Turnpike was killed after he got on Interstate 680 going the wrong way. He collided head on with a tractor-trailer just south of the Market Street exit.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s office said the man dead in the chase is Steven Mango, 47, of Hanoverton, who served prison time for killing a man in a police chase in 2001.

Officer Carlos Rivera was involved in both cases. Rivera was one of the first to respond to the Uptown homicide. About 31⁄2 hours later, he ran over a stop stick that Boardman police had laid down on Western Reserve Road trying to catch Mango, and got a flat tire.

Police Chief Robin Lees said such days are the nature of police work.

Both incidents attracted plenty of onlookers.

