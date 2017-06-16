WASHINGTON (AP)
Republicans and Democrats joined in a spirited, friendly rivalry today at their annual Congressional Baseball game, many fresh from the penetrating horror of the ballfield shooting rampage a day earlier and all playing in honor of their grievously wounded colleague.
The game at Nationals Park carried on a century-old bipartisan ritual, this one tinged with worry about Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise and their determination to answer the attack by coming together in sport. Democrats won in an 11-2 blowout.
Read more about the game in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.