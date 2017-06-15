JOBS
Dead wrong-way driver on I-680 identified


Published: Thu, June 15, 2017 @ 4:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A man identified as being the driver of a pickup, who was killed after driving the wrong way on Interstate 680 during a pursuit today, also killed a man in a pursuit in 2001.

The Mahoning County Coroner’s Office identified Steven Mango, 47, of Hanoverton, as the driver of a pickup truck that collided about 11:40 a.m. today with a semi truck just past the Market Street exit in the southbound lane on Interstate 680. He was driving north on that lane when that accident occurred.

The southbound lanes on 680 are still closed.

City police tried to pull over a truck Mango was driving about 10 a.m. that was suspected of being involved in a robbery at an Austintown store. Instead, the truck refused to stop, getting on the freeway and driving to Boardman before coming back into Youngstown, at some point leaving the highway and coming back onto the highway driving the wrong way.

