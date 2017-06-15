WARREN

Police found the body of a man in a remote area of Bristol Township Thursday morning that might be that of Brandon H. Sample, 22, who went missing Monday morning.

Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel said police will not be “100 percent sure” that the body is that of Sample until the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office makes an identification.

Merkel said the police department and Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case as a possible crime scene, but the police department will be waiting for the coroner’s office to determine what caused the man’s death.

Sample, of Garfield Street, was reported missing by his family Monday morning after he left Sunday night and didn’t return.

He told his family he was taking a friend to Akron, but Niles police found his car abandoned Monday morning near the Niles Greenway Bike Trail.