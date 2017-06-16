WARREN

Police found bodies in Bristol Township and in Niles on Thursday, and scoured part of Mosquito Lake State Park in Bazetta Township for a teen whose car and flip-flops were found at the lake.

At about 10 a.m Thursday, police found the body of a man in a remote area of Bristol Township that might be that of Brandon H. Sample, 22, who went missing Monday.

Warren Police Chief Eric Merkel said police will not be “100 percent sure” that the body is that of Sample until the Trumbull County Coroner’s office makes an identification.

Sample, of Garfield Street Northeast, was reported missing by his family Monday morning.

At about 11:30 a.m., a citizen found the body of an older male in a drainage ditch near the AT&T store on Youngstown Road across from Eastwood Mall in Niles.

Niles Police Capt. John Marshall said Thursday afternoon the man was identified by his family, but police were not ready to release his name. His death is not considered suspicious.

Also Thursday, divers and boat operators from various local agencies searched the waters near the Mosquito Lake State Park marina starting at about 11 a.m. for a boy, 16, of Fowler Township, who left home at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday and was reported missing by his family at 7:51 a.m.

According to police, he left home in his father’s 2004 blue

His car was found at 9:40 a.m. in a parking space next to the lake, and a pair of flip flops were found in the water.

Police also said Thursday morning that a 15-month-old girl who was taken from her backyard swimming pool not breathing Wednesday night at her Homewood Avenue Southeast home died.

