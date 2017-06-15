POLAND — The Better Business Bureau of the Mahoning Valley honored four local businesses, a nonprofit and a civic leader today.

The winners of BBB Torch Awards for Marketplace Trust are Butech Bliss, Rulli Brothers, Wm. Price Heating Company Inc. and CKC Cleaning Specialist.

The Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corp. won the Torch Award for Nonprofit Excellence and Suzanne Fleming, a local leader involved with several organizations, won the Torch Award for Civic Leadership.

"The nominees are just stellar," said Carol Potter, BBB president. "Marketplace trust is alive in the Mahoning Valley."

The awards were presented at The Lake Club today.