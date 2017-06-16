BOARDMAN

Representatives of Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley cut the ribbon today on a new addition to its Beeghly Campus on Market Street.

In a few weeks, the 1,000-square-foot facility will open to patients for the first time. The hospital plans to officially open the newly expanded Building A’s doors July 11.

The $20 million project allows the hospital to consolidate all of its services onto one campus. Currently, some specialty services are based out of an office at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital on McClurg Road.

Also, the hospital’s pediatric department that now is based out of Building C will move to Building A because it has outgrown its space.

When visitors walk in the front doors, they are greeted by natural lighting, bright colors, and whimsical design features. Walls throughout the building are lined with artwork created by local students and photographs taken by hospital staff. The aesthetic aims to put at ease children who might be scared by their visit, hospital officials said.

